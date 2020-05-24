Overview of Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO

Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vaysberg works at PatiENT Orlando - Ear Nose & Throat, Head & Neck Plastic Surgery in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.