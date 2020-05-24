Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaysberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO
Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vaysberg's Office Locations
PatiENT Orlando - Ear, Nose, & Throat, and Head & Neck Plastic Surgery7250 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1020, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 706-1770
PatiENT Orlando - Ear Nose & Throat, Head & Neck Plastic Surgery422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 26, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 966-4941Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vas berg is very kind and compassionate. He takes the time to explain the procedure he is undertaking. He is professional and friendly, I did not feel apprehensive orl uncomfortable in his presence. He put my fears to rest. I'm glad I was referred to his office
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1083639561
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
