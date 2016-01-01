Overview of Dr. Mikhail Vinogradov, MD

Dr. Mikhail Vinogradov, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Samara State Medical University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Piedmont Augusta, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Vinogradov works at Tidelands Health Oncology in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.