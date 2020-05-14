Dr. Miki Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miki Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Miki Garcia, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oahu Dermatology LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 109, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-9888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
I saw Dr. Garcia for several issues. I see her for skin cancer checks, controlling my rosacea as well as cosmetic procedures. I trust my toddler daughter to be treated by her as well. She is kind, has excellent bedside manners that make going to the dermatologist a pleasant experience! I highly recommend Dr. Garcia.
About Dr. Miki Garcia, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265632194
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii Internal Medicine Residency Program
- University of Hawaii
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.