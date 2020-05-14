See All Dermatologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Miki Garcia, MD

Dermatology
2.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Miki Garcia, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Oahu Dermatology in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oahu Dermatology LLC
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 109, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 536-9888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sunscreen Allergy Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 14, 2020
    I saw Dr. Garcia for several issues. I see her for skin cancer checks, controlling my rosacea as well as cosmetic procedures. I trust my toddler daughter to be treated by her as well. She is kind, has excellent bedside manners that make going to the dermatologist a pleasant experience! I highly recommend Dr. Garcia.
    Ilse — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Miki Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265632194
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii Internal Medicine Residency Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School

