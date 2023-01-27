See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Campbell, CA
Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Murakami works at Spine and Sports Medical Group in Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Sports Medical Group
    429 Llewellyn Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 547-3460
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Osteopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Knee Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NCAS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murakami?

    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Murakami has strong domain expertise in her area of specialty. She is easy to communicate with and helped me deal with my back pain. She took the time to understand my issue and developed multiple approaches to help me solve the back spasms I was facing almost daily. I highly recommend her and believe you will be satisfied with her approach and service. Thank you Dr. Murakami!
    — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murakami to family and friends

    Dr. Murakami's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murakami

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO.

    About Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659632339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Alameda County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murakami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murakami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murakami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murakami works at Spine and Sports Medical Group in Campbell, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murakami’s profile.

    Dr. Murakami has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murakami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Murakami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murakami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murakami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.