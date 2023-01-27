Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murakami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Spine & Sports Medical Group429 Llewellyn Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 547-3460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NCAS
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Murakami has strong domain expertise in her area of specialty. She is easy to communicate with and helped me deal with my back pain. She took the time to understand my issue and developed multiple approaches to help me solve the back spasms I was facing almost daily. I highly recommend her and believe you will be satisfied with her approach and service. Thank you Dr. Murakami!
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Alameda County Medical Center
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Murakami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murakami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murakami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murakami has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murakami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Murakami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakami.
