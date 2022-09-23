Dr. Miklos Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miklos Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miklos Simon, MD
Dr. Miklos Simon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Yale University
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
1
Compass Oncology5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 256, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-7767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Compass Oncology Adventist10101 SE Main St Ste 1012, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 239-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very compassionate, and I trust him to take care of me.
About Dr. Miklos Simon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- State University of New York
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
