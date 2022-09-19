See All Plastic Surgeons in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Mila Kote, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mila Kote, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mila Kote, DO

Dr. Mila Kote, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Kote works at Kote Plastic Surgery in Smithtown, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY and Huntingtn Sta, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Grace Degregorio, PA
Grace Degregorio, PA
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Kote's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kote Plastic Surgery
    329 E Main St Ste 4, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 540-0022
  2. 2
    Nabil K Kiridly MD
    240 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste 102, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 447-9840
  3. 3
    Huntington Women Health
    33 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 232, Huntingtn Sta, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-2220
  4. 4
    Precision Plastic Surgery of New York
    267 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Mather Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Skin Cancer
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kienbock's Disease Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kote?

    Sep 19, 2022
    Husbands, tell your wife to see Dr. Kote if they are thinking of having breast reduction surgery. She did a great job. She is very professional without the coldness that many surgeons have. Also has a great sense of humor. She had a calming affect on my wife - who was petrified of the thought of surgery. My wife loves Dr. Kote and thought she did a great job also, BUT this review is for us men! LOL
    Bryan O. — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mila Kote, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mila Kote, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kote to family and friends

    Dr. Kote's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kote

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mila Kote, DO.

    About Dr. Mila Kote, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124281258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mila Kote, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mila Kote, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.