Dr. Milad Chrieki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milad Chrieki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Locations
1
Harris Family Medical Center1800 W Hibiscus Blvd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 726-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chrieki is very knowledgeable in the medical field and up to date on all his studies and medical procedures. He is also kind, caring and considerate. Very thorough and always asks if you have any questions at the conclusion of each visit. His staff is great as well. I am happy that I found him!
About Dr. Milad Chrieki, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184708216
Education & Certifications
- LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrieki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrieki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrieki.
