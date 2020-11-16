Dr. Urban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milada Urban, MD
Overview of Dr. Milada Urban, MD
Dr. Milada Urban, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Urban's Office Locations
Milada Urban, MD345 Lorton Ave Ste 104, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 348-1647
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to my issues. Dr. Urban showed compassion & gave me good advice on how medications work with my issues.
About Dr. Milada Urban, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1578676730
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Urban accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urban speaks Czech.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.
