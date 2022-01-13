Dr. Miladys Palau-Collazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palau-Collazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miladys Palau-Collazo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miladys Palau-Collazo, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Palau-Collazo works at
Locations
-
1
Treasure Coast Urgent and Family Care At Tradition9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 102, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 834-7362Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AmeriPlan
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- MedCare International
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palau-Collazo?
Diabetic
About Dr. Miladys Palau-Collazo, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Spanish
- 1063671212
Education & Certifications
- New Haven Hospital Yale University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palau-Collazo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palau-Collazo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palau-Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palau-Collazo works at
Dr. Palau-Collazo speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Palau-Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palau-Collazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palau-Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palau-Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.