Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cailing works at Mid Atlan Neurology Sleep Medic in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.