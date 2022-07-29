Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cailing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD
Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Mid Atlantic Neurology Sleep Medicine PA227 Memorial Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 346-2263
Coastal Nephrology P.A.123 Pompano Pl Ste 300, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 238-2181
Southeastern Dialysis Center14 OFFICE PARK DR, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 353-6888
New River Dialysis111 YOPP RD, Jacksonville, NC 28540 Directions (910) 989-0157
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I've been working through several health issues for years, kidney failure and transplant being the latest. Having moved, I had to find a new nephrologist. I was terrified, as I've had the same provider for years. Dr. Calling quickly put me at ease. She took her time in reviewing my extensive file, worked with me to determine a care plan, and answered all of my questions. I've had several good and bad experiences, She falls into the good category. Highly recommended.
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1770672560
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cailing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cailing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cailing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cailing has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cailing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cailing speaks Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cailing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cailing.
