Overview of Dr. Milagros Hernandez, MD

Dr. Milagros Hernandez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hernandez works at Steinway Advanced Medical PC in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.