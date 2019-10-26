Dr. Milan Anadkat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anadkat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Anadkat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milan Anadkat, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Anadkat works at
Locations
-
1
BJH Center For Outpatient Health4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 5 Ste 502, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-2643
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anadkat?
Kind, gentle and encouraging! Confidence in abundance! Staff was efficient and helpful. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Milan Anadkat, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1639267149
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anadkat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anadkat accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anadkat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anadkat works at
Dr. Anadkat has seen patients for Rash, Warts and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anadkat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Anadkat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anadkat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anadkat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anadkat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.