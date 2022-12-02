See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Upper Arlington, OH
Dr. Milan Herceg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (67)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Milan Herceg, MD

Dr. Milan Herceg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Herceg works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH with other offices in Marysville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herceg's Office Locations

    Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington
    4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 827-8700
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Memorial Hospital of Union County Dba
    120 Colemans Xing, Marysville, OH 43040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 578-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 02, 2022
    Excellent surgeon! Have had 2 procedures done by Dr. Herceg and both were extremely successful. Good not be happier with the care I was given by Dr. Herceg and everyone at Orthopedic One!
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Milan Herceg, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639189327
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milan Herceg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herceg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herceg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herceg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herceg has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herceg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Herceg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herceg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herceg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herceg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

