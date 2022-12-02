Dr. Milan Herceg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herceg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Herceg, MD
Overview of Dr. Milan Herceg, MD
Dr. Milan Herceg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Herceg works at
Dr. Herceg's Office Locations
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Hospital of Union County Dba120 Colemans Xing, Marysville, OH 43040 Directions (937) 578-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon! Have had 2 procedures done by Dr. Herceg and both were extremely successful. Good not be happier with the care I was given by Dr. Herceg and everyone at Orthopedic One!
About Dr. Milan Herceg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herceg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herceg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herceg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herceg has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herceg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Herceg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herceg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herceg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herceg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.