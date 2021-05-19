Overview of Dr. Milan Jansky, MD

Dr. Milan Jansky, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Jansky works at El Rio Health Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.