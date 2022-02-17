Dr. Milan Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Joshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Milan Joshi, MD
Dr. Milan Joshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
Joshi & Merchant MD PA5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 290, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 727-4088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joshi has literally saved my life many times. I have complete trust and faith in his medical acumen. He is kind and always goes above and beyond what is expected. I feel completely cared for and about. There are frequent office staff changes which makes it hard to develop relationships with the front desk. However, Shannon, who handles the medication line, is AMAZING! She has been so kind and so generous with her time. She knows her business and takes care of it! The office is busy so it is best to make your appointment ahead of time. Although, I will mention that Dr. Joshi has always been able to fit me in when I am in crisis.
About Dr. Milan Joshi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013929470
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.