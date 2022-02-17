Overview of Dr. Milan Joshi, MD

Dr. Milan Joshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.



Dr. Joshi works at Joshi & Merchant MD PA in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.