Dr. Milan Patel, MD
Dr. Milan Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Lawrenceville758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Patel and his team are a joy to work with. He is a great surgeon and he has a warm, caring bedside manner.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
