Dr. Milan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Milan Patel, MD
Dr. Milan Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Harrington Cancer Center1751 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-4673
-
2
Deborah B. Mccollum MD PA6611 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-8011
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
You can find no better!
About Dr. Milan Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982885646
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.