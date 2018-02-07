Overview

Dr. Milan Radojicic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Radojicic works at Mills Health Center in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Rohnert Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.