Dr. Milan Rawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milan Rawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rawal works at
Locations
Isaac Eisenstein MD A Prof Corp.3650 South St Ste 310, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 531-1980
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 531-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rawal is one of the best. 4th heart attack when we met, I was sick & scarred & hospitalized 28 days. He was there every step of the way. He he took away the fear & constantly checked on me & made me very. Love my doctor ??
About Dr. Milan Rawal, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093913147
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawal has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawal, there are benefits to both methods.