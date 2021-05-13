Dr. Milan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Milan Shah, MD
Dr. Milan Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Indiana University Health10300 N Illinois St Ste 1200, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 805-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes1 Everyone is very helpful.
About Dr. Milan Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1104901644
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|IU Health University
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
