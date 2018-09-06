Dr. Milan Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Milan Sheth, MD
Dr. Milan Sheth, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Uc Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
OB/GYN University Associates - Long Beach2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheth treated my mother for over 5 years, and we were both extremely pleased with his professionalism, kindness, and knowledge which were reflected in the quality of care we received. He listened, acknowledged subtle health changes, and was quick to adjust medications as required in order to maintain stability of her condition. We had to change doctors because of the insurance company who decided that he was out of our network. We were really sorry to have to change.
About Dr. Milan Sheth, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1235217266
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente - San Francisco
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.