Dr. Milana Gordon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Milana Gordon, DPM
Dr. Milana Gordon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clarkston, MI.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Oakland Orthopedic Institute6815 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 384-8350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon helps me walk again and fixed my fracture. I would definitely recommend her
About Dr. Milana Gordon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian
- 1407237191
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
