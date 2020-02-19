Dr. Milana Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milana Kaplan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Alexander Pushka MD PA7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 983-5330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Until recently, I have been seeing Dr. Kaplan for approx. 9 yrs. For many of those years, I drove 1-2 a month over 90 miles 1 way for our visit. (when I started with her, I lived closer, but we moved.) For 9 yrs. Dr. Kaplan did EVERYTHING in her power to get me away from severe depression & anxiety. I was so ill &there were brief times I did feel better. She was so kind & I felt she always cared about me as a person. We tried almost every medication in the book & though she continued a "never give up" attitude, the times of feeling better became less & less and we came to the sad decision that I needed to move on to in depth treatments like TMS, Esketamine, etc. It was what I had to do to try to get back 20 years of life I've lost due to these horrible life altering conditions. I consider Dr. Kaplan a friend & highly suggest her. I don't recommend her as a doctor because I call her friend. But you should know how excellent she is as a person & how incredible she is a a doctor.
About Dr. Milana Kaplan, MD
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.