Dr. McAfee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mildred McAfee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mildred McAfee, MD
Dr. Mildred McAfee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McAfee works at
Dr. McAfee's Office Locations
DDA Plano4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
truly miss her in Houston, very thorough and professional office staff was awesome at MCH
About Dr. Mildred McAfee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417994823
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAfee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McAfee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAfee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAfee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAfee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.