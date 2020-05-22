See All Ophthalmologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD

Ophthalmology
2.2 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD

Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Olivier works at Midwest Glaucoma Center in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olivier's Office Locations

    Midwest Glaucoma Center
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 110, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 882-5848
    Mercy Hospital Eye Center
    2525 S Michigan Ave Fl 8, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 567-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 22, 2020
    May 22, 2020
My mother is a senior citizen and has been seeing Dr. Olivier for a number of years. She has an extremely severe case of glaucoma which has resulted in vision loss. In understanding the severity of this disease, I know that Dr. Olivier is consistent in her approach when treating my mother. She is dedicated to her in a way that supersedes that of merely a doctor and a patient. Dr. Olivier sees my mother as a human being. That is extremely important in caring for people with glaucoma. No situation is the same; it is not formulaic. It is extremely important to been seen as a person and not just another insurance claim. She has gone above and beyond leaving me and my mom very grateful. I highly recommend her.
    TL James — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Creole and French
    • 1063508190
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Institute Wayne State University
    • Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
    • Loyola University
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
