Overview of Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD

Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals



Dr. Ridgway works at University Physicians Women's Specialty Care in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.