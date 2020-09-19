Overview

Dr. Mildred Silva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Silva works at CIMA LIFE in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.