Dr. Mildred Silva, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mildred Silva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Silva works at CIMA LIFE in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cima
    11616 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 273-7399
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Chiropractic & Acupuncture
    206 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 601-2189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Mildred Silva, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093735615
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University District Hospital
    Residency
    • San Juan City Hospital
    Internship
    • Puerto Rico Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
