Dr. Miled Jabor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miled Jabor, MD
Overview
Dr. Miled Jabor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Jabor works at
Locations
-
1
South Plains Anesthesia3610 24th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-3141
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabor?
Been going to him since 2015....wouldn't go anyone else..had trouble finding another doctor for diabetes, and he referred me to one...great doctor..explained everything to where I could understand with no surprises
About Dr. Miled Jabor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518908714
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University Hsc
- Tex Tech U Hsc
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabor works at
Dr. Jabor has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jabor speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.