Dr. Miled Jabor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Jabor works at Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.