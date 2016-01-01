Overview of Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD

Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Gilbert works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.