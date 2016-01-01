See All Pediatric Medical Genetics in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Milen Velinov, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Milen Velinov, MD

Pediatric Medical Genetics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Milen Velinov, MD

Dr. Milen Velinov, MD is a Pediatric Medical Geneticist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medical Genetics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from Higher Med Inst and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Velinov works at MILEN T VELINOV MD in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Velinov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ibr George A Jervis Clinic
    1050 Forest Hill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 970-6923
  2. 2
    Rutgers Health-rwj Pediatric Genetics
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Ataxia
Diabetes Type 2
ADHD and-or ADD
Ataxia
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Velinov?

Photo: Dr. Milen Velinov, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Milen Velinov, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Velinov to family and friends

Dr. Velinov's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Velinov

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Milen Velinov, MD.

About Dr. Milen Velinov, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Medical Genetics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093774804
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Maimonides Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
Residency
Medical Education
  • Higher Med Inst
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Milen Velinov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velinov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Velinov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Velinov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velinov.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velinov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velinov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Milen Velinov, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.