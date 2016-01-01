Dr. Milen Velinov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velinov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milen Velinov, MD
Overview of Dr. Milen Velinov, MD
Dr. Milen Velinov, MD is a Pediatric Medical Geneticist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medical Genetics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from Higher Med Inst and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Velinov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Velinov's Office Locations
-
1
Ibr George A Jervis Clinic1050 Forest Hill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (347) 970-6923
-
2
Rutgers Health-rwj Pediatric Genetics89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9684
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velinov?
About Dr. Milen Velinov, MD
- Pediatric Medical Genetics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093774804
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Higher Med Inst
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Velinov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Velinov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velinov works at
Dr. Velinov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velinov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velinov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velinov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.