Dr. Goldshmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milena Goldshmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Milena Goldshmidt, MD
Dr. Milena Goldshmidt, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Dr. Goldshmidt's Office Locations
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.1107 EATON AVE, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-3012
Doctor's Pavilion701 Ostrum St, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-3012
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.257 Brodhead Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 526-3012Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Luke's Ent. Associates120 Pine St Ste B, Tamaqua, PA 18252 Directions (484) 526-3012
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Milena Goldshmidt, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1295095594
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook University Hospital & Medical Center/Winthrop University Hospital Program
- American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
