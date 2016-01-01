Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milena Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Milena Smith, MD
Dr. Milena Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Susan W. Bernstein Lcsw-c LLC716 Giddings Ave Ste 33, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 926-9138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Milena Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982632808
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
