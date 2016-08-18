Dr. Miles Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Miles Anderson, MD
Dr. Miles Anderson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN STATES CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Conviva Care Center Palm Coast21 Hospital Dr Ste 125, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson cares about his patients and spends time answering concerns and questions. Today I asked about extensive blood work results and he answered my questions in ways that I understood. Since I have numerous specialty doctors he asks for updates. He gives excellent doctor recommendations based on my needs. I have had MS for more than 20 years so I am not an easy to diagnosis patient.
About Dr. Miles Anderson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164403689
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN STATES CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
