Overview

Dr. Miles Andrew, MD is a Dermatologist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andrew works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Birthmark and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.