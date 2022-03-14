See All Plastic Surgeons in Roswell, GA
Dr. Miles Graivier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (54)
Map Pin Small Roswell, GA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Miles Graivier, MD

Dr. Miles Graivier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Graivier works at The Graivier Center in Roswell, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graivier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Graivier Center
    1295 Hembree Rd Ste B100, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 772-0695
  2. 2
    The Graivier Center
    3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 260, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 772-0695
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Diseases
Cancer
Gynecomastia
Treatment frequency



Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Mar 14, 2022
My experience with The Graivier Center and with Dr Graivier is always of excellence! The staff is very professional and kind! it is a joy from the time of check in until check out! Keep up the good work!!
Valencia Warner — Mar 14, 2022
Photo: Dr. Miles Graivier, MD
About Dr. Miles Graivier, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
  • 1407817554
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Emory University Hospital
  • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
  • Tulane University of Louisiana
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miles Graivier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graivier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Graivier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Graivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. Graivier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graivier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graivier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graivier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

