Dr. Miles Gresham, MD
Dr. Miles Gresham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Gastro Health - St. Vincent's East100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 250, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3034
- St. Vincent's East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had irc series Dr. Gresham was fabulous. Good bed side manners.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548203680
- Med University Sc Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gresham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gresham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gresham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gresham has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gresham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gresham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gresham.
