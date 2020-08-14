Overview

Dr. Miles Gresham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Gresham works at Gastro Health in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.