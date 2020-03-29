Dr. Miles Landis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Landis, MD
Overview of Dr. Miles Landis, MD
Dr. Miles Landis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Dr. Landis works at
Dr. Landis' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Orange City2505 Junior St # 201, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary410 Waymont Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landis has the best “bedside manner.” He is never in a rush and will make sure all your questions are answered before you leave the office. We are so grateful to have such an amazing pediatrician for our children.
About Dr. Miles Landis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104821081
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Hlth Sys -Chldrn Hosp, Pediatrics
- Chldns Hosp Buffalo
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Pediatrics
