Dr. Miles Landis, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Miles Landis, MD

Dr. Miles Landis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.

Dr. Landis works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Orange City in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landis' Office Locations

  1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Orange City
    2505 Junior St # 201, Orange City, FL 32763
  2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary
    410 Waymont Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autism
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Child Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 29, 2020
    Dr. Landis has the best “bedside manner.” He is never in a rush and will make sure all your questions are answered before you leave the office. We are so grateful to have such an amazing pediatrician for our children.
    KB — Mar 29, 2020
    About Dr. Miles Landis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104821081
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaleida Hlth Sys -Chldrn Hosp, Pediatrics
    • Chldns Hosp Buffalo
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miles Landis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

