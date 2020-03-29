Overview of Dr. Miles Landis, MD

Dr. Miles Landis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.



Dr. Landis works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Orange City in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.