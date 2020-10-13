Dr. Miles Mason III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Mason III, MD
Overview of Dr. Miles Mason III, MD
Dr. Miles Mason III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Mason III's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Duluth3500 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-3636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mason is the BEST!! I think the world of him and his staff.
About Dr. Miles Mason III, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1235230079
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason III has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason III.
