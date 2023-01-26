Dr. Miles Medrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Medrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miles Medrano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Medrano works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 964-8221Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida- Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Wonderful bedside manner
About Dr. Miles Medrano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366487514
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Greenwich Hospital - Yale University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
