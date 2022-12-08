Dr. Miles Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Miles Murphy, MD
Dr. Miles Murphy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
The Institute for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery1010 Horsham Rd Ste 101, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
I was recommended to him from a friend. She said he was wonderful and experienced. I met Dr. Murphy today and I agree with my friend. This was my first visit for a bladder issue. He explained all my options for my problem. He spent time answering all my questions. It was refreshing finding a Dr. Who took his time.
About Dr. Miles Murphy, MD
- Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699701623
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.