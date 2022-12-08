See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Wales, PA
Dr. Miles Murphy, MD

Gynecology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Miles Murphy, MD

Dr. Miles Murphy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at The Institute for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

    The Institute for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    1010 Horsham Rd Ste 101, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Treatment frequency



Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I was recommended to him from a friend. She said he was wonderful and experienced. I met Dr. Murphy today and I agree with my friend. This was my first visit for a bladder issue. He explained all my options for my problem. He spent time answering all my questions. It was refreshing finding a Dr. Who took his time.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Miles Murphy, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699701623
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • Lehigh Valley Health Network
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

