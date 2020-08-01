Dr. Miles Schroeder, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Schroeder, DDS
Overview
Dr. Miles Schroeder, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
Schroeder & Schroeder Dentistry8028 E 10th St Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 542-3092
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Schroeder for several years and I have never been disappointed. The staff is always warm, friendly and inviting. Dr. Schroeder is very kind and patient and listens with a caring heart.
About Dr. Miles Schroeder, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447397765
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.