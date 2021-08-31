Overview

Dr. Miles Sharpe Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Sharpe Jr works at Cogent HealthCare in Lilburn, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.