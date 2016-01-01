Overview of Dr. Miles Singer, DO

Dr. Miles Singer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Singer works at St. Joe's Medical Group in Livonia, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.