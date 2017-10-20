Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD
Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Belgrade, Yugoslavia.
Dr. Stefanovic works at
Dr. Stefanovic's Office Locations
-
1
C R Dixon Counseling Inc4443 Ambrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 644-1998
-
2
Ambrose Hills Wellness PC4448 AMBROSE AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 644-1998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stefanovic?
Dr. Stefanovic approaches mental health from numerous points of view. She looks at the whole picture and really dedicates time to getting to know who YOU are not just what prescription you need. She has been treating people for many years and (unlike other doctors) continues to stay up to date on the most current and informative studies regarding mental health. I truly believe Dr, Stefanovic cares about her patients and their general well-being.
About Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Serbian
- 1912936824
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Belgrade, Yugoslavia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefanovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanovic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefanovic works at
Dr. Stefanovic speaks Serbian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.