Dr. Milicent Triche, MD
Overview of Dr. Milicent Triche, MD
Dr. Milicent Triche, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Triche works at
Dr. Triche's Office Locations
Sj Medical Center LLC1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 722-9660Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Full Circle Ob.gyn. PA902 Normandy St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 757-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Triche has been my dr for no more than a year, an I absolutely love her. She is patient, kind, and her energy has never been off. The best at her career, and her staff is also amazing.
About Dr. Milicent Triche, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508870288
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Houston Medical School-Lbj Program
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
