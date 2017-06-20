See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Milind Ambe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Milind Ambe, MD

Dr. Milind Ambe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Ambe works at Milind K Ambe, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ambe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milind K Ambe, MD
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 801, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 20, 2017
    amazing surgeon.
    Laguna Niguel, CA — Jun 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Milind Ambe, MD
    About Dr. Milind Ambe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932139649
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Calif Irvine Mc
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA MC
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milind Ambe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambe works at Milind K Ambe, MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ambe’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

