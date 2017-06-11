Dr. Milind Javle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milind Javle, MD
Overview of Dr. Milind Javle, MD
Dr. Milind Javle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Javle works at
Dr. Javle's Office Locations
-
1
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Javle?
The world authority on cholangiocarcinoma as well as the head of the international cholangiocarcinoma research network. He is also former head of the medical advisory board to the cholangiocarcinoma foundation. He has the most amazing bedside manners ever. I am a physician for a large hospital in Birmingham Alabama
About Dr. Milind Javle, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831196252
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javle works at
Dr. Javle has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Javle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.