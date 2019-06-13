Overview of Dr. Milind Shastri, MD

Dr. Milind Shastri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Largo, FL. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital



Dr. Shastri works at Your Care Clinics in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.