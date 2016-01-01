Overview of Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD

Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kiroycheva works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.