Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health1550 Richmond Ave Ste 203, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 982-7800
Island Nephrology Services, PC470 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (347) 227-1682
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861584112
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kiroycheva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiroycheva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiroycheva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiroycheva has seen patients for Dehydration, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiroycheva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
