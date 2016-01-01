See All Nephrologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD

Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Kiroycheva works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Gavin, MD
Dr. James Gavin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
4.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Kiroycheva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    1550 Richmond Ave Ste 203, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 982-7800
  2. 2
    Island Nephrology Services, PC
    470 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 227-1682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dehydration
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kiroycheva?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kiroycheva to family and friends

    Dr. Kiroycheva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kiroycheva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD.

    About Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861584112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiroycheva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiroycheva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiroycheva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiroycheva works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kiroycheva’s profile.

    Dr. Kiroycheva has seen patients for Dehydration, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiroycheva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kiroycheva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiroycheva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiroycheva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiroycheva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Militza Kiroycheva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.