Overview

Dr. Millard Thaler, MD is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Thaler works at Papillon Dermatology PC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.