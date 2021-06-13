Dr. Millard Thaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Millard Thaler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Millard Thaler, MD is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Papillon Dermatology PC2150 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 820-9774
There are doctors with medical training and a degree and then there is a doctor like Dr. Thaler who is a true patient advocate. From my very first visit it was evident my well-being his priority. Dr. Thaler was highly recommended to me and he has exceeded everyone one of my expectations with his kindness, thoroughness, expertise, and care. I have had the honor of recommending him to others on numerous occasions, so complete is my trust and confidence in him. In addition, he has carefully selected a team that shares his commitment to his patients. I cannot not speak highly enough of the peace of mind I now have with Dr. Thaler overseeing my care.
- 43 years of experience
- English
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
